Yesterday’s “AI Super Tuesday” event, dedicated to AI technologies and innovations, presented the most groundbreaking innovations helping shape the future of society and industry….reports Asian Lite News GITEX Global 2024 is showcasing the latest advancements in cybersecurity and artificial intelligence. Today, the event started with “Cybersecurity Day,” exploring the emerging threats landscape, counter-infringement strategies, and tools organisations require in an increasingly digital world. Meanwhile, yesterday’s “AI Super Tuesday” event, dedicated...