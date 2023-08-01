UAE Prsident meets Bahrain’s King in Abu Dhabi

Advertisement

His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain on Monday received President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan at his residence in Abu Dhabi.

During the meeting, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and King Hamad discussed the close, historic ties between the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.

They affirmed the special nature of these relations and their commitment to strengthen them further, and hoped that their countries would continue to prosper.

His Majesty the King of Bahrain expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy to His Highness the President and the entire Al Nahyan family on the passing of Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

He prayed to God to grant peace and mercy to the deceased, and solace and patience to all in this time of grief.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed thanked King Hamad for his heartfelt condolences and praised the strong ties between the UAE and Bahrain. He prayed to God to protect Bahrain from all harm.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Special Affairs Adviser at the Presidential Court.

Bahraini officials attending the meeting included His Highness Sheikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Representative of His Majesty the King for Humanitarian Work and Youth Affairs and National Security Adviser; His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa, First Deputy President of the Supreme Council for Youth and Sports, President of the Public Authority for Sports and President of the Bahrain Olympic Committee; and a number of Sheikhs, dignitaries and officials.

